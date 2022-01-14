UNHCR Pakistan Factsheet - January 2022

UNHCR works in close partnership with the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, UN agencies, humanitarian and development organizations, and civil society to safeguard protection and find solutions for refugees, asylum-seekers, stateless persons, and other persons of concern to UNHCR. Partners include:

Governmental: Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), including the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in the provinces serves as the main counterpart. UNHCR collaborates with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for registration of Afghans and issuance of birth certificates. UNHCR also works in partnership with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at the federal level and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTA) at the provincial level for the youth skill development in Pakistan. UNHCR Pakistan also collaborates with provincial department of health and department of education, along with other provincial and district level government line departments.