UNHCR Pakistan Factsheet - January 2022
UNHCR PRESENCE
Staff: 233 National Staff including affiliate workforce
41 International Staff
Offices: 1 Country Office in Islamabad
2 Sub-Offices in Peshawar and Quetta
Presence in Dalbandin, Haripur, Karachi, Kohat, and Loralai
Working with Partners
UNHCR works in close partnership with the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, UN agencies, humanitarian and development organizations, and civil society to safeguard protection and find solutions for refugees, asylum-seekers, stateless persons, and other persons of concern to UNHCR. Partners include:
Governmental: Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), including the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in the provinces serves as the main counterpart. UNHCR collaborates with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for registration of Afghans and issuance of birth certificates. UNHCR also works in partnership with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at the federal level and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTA) at the provincial level for the youth skill development in Pakistan. UNHCR Pakistan also collaborates with provincial department of health and department of education, along with other provincial and district level government line departments.
NGOs: UNHCR partners with 12 national and 1 international non-governmental organizations to provide protection and humanitarian assistance.
UN Agencies and International Organizations: UNHCR coordinates with UN partner agencies, NGOs and international organizations in line with the pillars of the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR).
National Goodwill Ambassador: Mahira Khan, a well-known national celebrity, raises awareness on the situation of refugees.