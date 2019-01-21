UNHCR Pakistan Factsheet - December 2018

14,017 Afghan registered refugees (PoR cardholders) repatriated to Afghanistan from 1 March – 30 November 2018

24,775 Afghan refugee births registered from 1 January – 31 December 2018

83,454 IDP individuals (13,909 families) returned to their areas of origin in Pakistan since 1 January 2018

Working with Partners

- UNHCR’s main counterparts for refugees within the government of Pakistan are the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees at the federal level and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees, at the provincial level. In addition, UNHCR works with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

- UNHCR implements activities through national and international non-governmental organisations.