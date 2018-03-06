UNHCR Pakistan Fact sheet, January 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

59,020 Afghan refugees (PoR cardholders) repatriated to Afghanistan between April and November 2017. (Repatriation is currently paused for the winter).

2,415 Births registered between 1 – 31 January 2018.

386 Initial Refugee Screening Forms were submitted between 1 – 31 January 2018.

76 families comprising of 386 individuals.

103 Afghans and nonAfghans registered in UNHCR’s proGres database between 1 – 31 January 2018.

25 families comprising of 103 individuals.

IDP individuals returned to their areas of origin between 1 – 31 January 2018.

16 families using the multiplier of 6 as the average family size.

MAIN UPDATES

Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR)

The regional multi-year Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR, phase II 2015-2017) provides a framework for cooperation between humanitarian and development actors to address the needs of Afghan refugees. The main goal of the SSAR is to identify and implement lasting solutions for refugees, while providing assistance to host communities. The SSAR prioritises the promotion of youth empowerment through inter-linked interventions in the areas of education, vocational skills training and livelihoods.

Special meeting of Friends of SSAR (FOSSAR)

Durable Solutions and Protection

Voluntary Repatriation: UNHCR operates two Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRCs) in Quetta and Nowshera for refugees wishing to repatriate to Afghanistan. Families who want to repatriate are de-registered at the VRC, and their Proof of Registration (PoR) card (an identity card for Afghan refugees that grants temporary legal stay in Pakistan and protection against refoulement) is cut in the corner. Returnees receive a cash grant of approximately USD 200 per individual upon arrival at one of the three UNHCR encashment centres in Afghanistan for refugees returning from Pakistan. Repatriation is currently paused for the winter break and will be resumed on 1 March 2018.

Legal Assistance: UNHCR operates nine Advice and Legal Aid Centres (ALACs) which provide legal assistance to refugees and conduct awareness-raising activities. In January, 3,339 persons of concern were assisted by ALACs. ALACsintervened on behalf of 136 refugees at police stations upon arrest, securing the release of all, and provided court representations to 15 of those charged under the 1946 Foreigners Act and other preventive laws. In January, individual legal counselling was provided to 808 persons of concern who visited ALAC offices, as well as 1,013 people who sought legal advice through the ALAC helplines. Through 46 legal sessions, staff reached out to 1,197 participants (36 per cent were women) during January. The issues of greatest concern for persons of concern seeking legal advice/assistance were the extension of PoR cards, shelter, financial, medical needs and police harassment.