UNHCR Pakistan Fact sheet, January 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
59,020 Afghan refugees (PoR cardholders) repatriated to Afghanistan between April and November 2017. (Repatriation is currently paused for the winter).
2,415 Births registered between 1 – 31 January 2018.
386 Initial Refugee Screening Forms were submitted between 1 – 31 January 2018.
76 families comprising of 386 individuals.
103 Afghans and nonAfghans registered in UNHCR’s proGres database between 1 – 31 January 2018.
25 families comprising of 103 individuals.
IDP individuals returned to their areas of origin between 1 – 31 January 2018.
16 families using the multiplier of 6 as the average family size.
MAIN UPDATES
Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR)
The regional multi-year Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR, phase II 2015-2017) provides a framework for cooperation between humanitarian and development actors to address the needs of Afghan refugees. The main goal of the SSAR is to identify and implement lasting solutions for refugees, while providing assistance to host communities. The SSAR prioritises the promotion of youth empowerment through inter-linked interventions in the areas of education, vocational skills training and livelihoods.
Special meeting of Friends of SSAR (FOSSAR)
- A special meeting of Friends of SSAR (FOSSAR) was organised by the German Ambassador, H.E. Martin Kobler, on Thursday 18 January.
Due to the short notice and absence of Secretary SAFRON in Islamabad on that day, the Government of Pakistan was not represented at the meeting. More than 40 representatives of the international community attended the meeting, including Ambassadors of the EU, Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland and the Country Director of the World Bank. The German Ambassador opened the meeting by noting that the recent Cabinet decision was of great concern and that it was also discussed prominently at the meeting of the Ambassadors of the EU countries. The Afghan Ambassador, H.E. Zakhilwal stated that even though refugees were traditionally the first victims of the ups and downs in bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the situation is different and more worrisome this time when external relations with a third country (US) considerably affect the tensions. He reiterated that the Government of Afghanistan wants refugees to return as long as returns remain voluntary. The Ambassador has been meeting government of Pakistan officials, politicians and representatives of the international community and remains positive that repatriation will remain voluntary, as per the stated policy of the government of Pakistan. However, if there is increased pressure or encouragement of returns, the government of Afghanistan will seek to address the situation through a trilateral framework (GoAGoP-UNHCR).
Durable Solutions and Protection
Voluntary Repatriation: UNHCR operates two Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRCs) in Quetta and Nowshera for refugees wishing to repatriate to Afghanistan. Families who want to repatriate are de-registered at the VRC, and their Proof of Registration (PoR) card (an identity card for Afghan refugees that grants temporary legal stay in Pakistan and protection against refoulement) is cut in the corner. Returnees receive a cash grant of approximately USD 200 per individual upon arrival at one of the three UNHCR encashment centres in Afghanistan for refugees returning from Pakistan. Repatriation is currently paused for the winter break and will be resumed on 1 March 2018.
Legal Assistance: UNHCR operates nine Advice and Legal Aid Centres (ALACs) which provide legal assistance to refugees and conduct awareness-raising activities. In January, 3,339 persons of concern were assisted by ALACs. ALACsintervened on behalf of 136 refugees at police stations upon arrest, securing the release of all, and provided court representations to 15 of those charged under the 1946 Foreigners Act and other preventive laws. In January, individual legal counselling was provided to 808 persons of concern who visited ALAC offices, as well as 1,013 people who sought legal advice through the ALAC helplines. Through 46 legal sessions, staff reached out to 1,197 participants (36 per cent were women) during January. The issues of greatest concern for persons of concern seeking legal advice/assistance were the extension of PoR cards, shelter, financial, medical needs and police harassment.
UNHCR provides support to five Proof of Registration (PoR) Cards Modification (PCM) centres operated by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) nationwide. The PCM centres support the modification/replacement of existing PoR cards, the registration of new born children up to the age of five, provision of PoR cards to registered children older than five years of age and the issuance of birth certificates to children under the age of 18. A total of 2,415 children were registered and 2,035 children received birth certificates between 1 January to 31 January 2018.
Education
UNHCR Pakistan continues to provide students access to free primary and secondary (in some areas) education through 171 schools, 48 satellites classes, 55 home-based girls schools and 13 early childhood education centres in refugee villages. Around 57,000 refugee children living in 54 refugee villages across Pakistan receive education through these interventions. UNHCR also provides tertiary-level scholarships to Afghan refugee youth through the Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI). The beneficiaries are mostly in 17 to 30 years old. Some, 400 students are currently studying in different Pakistani universities on a DAFI scholarship.
UNHCR Pakistan has developed a country-level education strategy (2016-18) that focuses on increasing access to and improving the quality of primary education, especially for girls. The strategy also emphasises the provision of safe learning environments, improved teacher’s training and the provision of non-formal education and vocational training opportunities for Afghan refugees.