UNHCR - Pakistan Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise Report 2022

Between March 2021 and February 2022, the Government of Pakistan – the Ministry of States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CCAR) –, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) along with the technical support of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) conducted the first large-scale verification and documentation renewal exercise for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan since 2010, officially known as the Document Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE).