UNHCR Pakistan: DAFI Scholarship Programme (14 June 2022)

Summary

Funded by the Government of Germany DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) scholarship programme contributes to the promotion of self-reliance of refugees by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge and professional qualificaঞons for future employment. The programme is geared towards the development of a highly qualified and skilled human resource that can play a vital role in the reconstruction of their country of origin. These scholarships are awarded on a compeঞঞve basis with regard to merit, excellence and financial need. The programme grants scholarships to deserving young refugees enrolled in recognized universities, colleges and polytechnics in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, UNHCR has been implemenঞng DAFI scholarships since 1992. DAFI has supported more than 2000 students. The awards cover a wide range of costs from tuition fees and study materials to transport, accommodaঞon and other allowances during four years of study towards undergraduate degree. Preparatory and language classes based on students’ needs, as well as activities encouraging peer support, are among examples of further resources available to DAFI students. Since 2013, DAFI programme is being implemented through INSPIRE Pakistan, non-governmental organization.