UNHCR Pakistan: Community-Based Protection (CBP) Strategy (2020-2022)

INTRODUCTION

UNHCR Pakistan first rolled-out the Community-Based Protection and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) in 2017, which marked a shift in the operation from a focus on individualized case management in favor of community -based programming. The overall goal of the 2017-2019 strategy was for Afghan refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and have their resilient capacities strengthened, enabling them to minimize their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment with a specific focus on the most vulnerable.

The initial implementation of the 2017-2019 strategy was largely viewed as positive by refugees and stakeholders in Pakistan, with many noting that CBP initiatives were bringing UNHCR and partners closer to the communities and encouraging increased engagement with both partners and refugee communities.

With the expiry of the 2017-2019 strategy, UNHCR, in collaboration with partners and refugee communities, carefully analyzed the successes and challenges from the first three years of CBP implementation to draft a new strategy which includes clear and relevant priorities, key goals, and suggests preferred approaches.

WHAT’S NEW?

 Enhanced collaboration during the drafting process to incorporate the experiences and feedback of UNHCR, partners, government, and refugee communities.

 Provides a more holistic interpretation of CBP, beyond the emphasis on outreach volunteers (OVs) to recognize and coordinate all forms of community-based programs.

 Aims to be more inclusive, incorporating both nonAfghan refugees and those Afghan refugees living in refugee villages (RVs).

 Uses a more straightforward definition of CBP through four distinct strategic priorities to allow for a stronger understanding of CBP among a diverse group of stakeholders.

 Emphasizes the mainstreaming of community-based approaches within all UNHCR sectors and partners.

 Encourages contextualization at a local level, in close consultation with refugee communities, to most effectively operationalize CBP throughout Pakistan and achieve the goals of the strategy.

 Promotes sustainability by capacitating refugee communities to directly influence and contribute to the longterm prevention and mitigation of their protection risks.