UNHCR Livelihood Activities for Afghan Refugees in Pakistan (August - 2019)
BACKGROUND
UNHCR Pakistan supports Afghan refugees in seeking durable solutions through crosscutting interventions in the areas of health, education and livelihoods, with a view to promoting the empowerment and self-reliance of refugees during their stay in Pakistan and upon return to Afghanistan. Livelihoods opportunities helped individuals to meet their basic needs, gain access to knowledge, skills and services, as well as enhance their dignity and financial, social and human capacities.
As such, UNHCR Pakistan has prioritized livelihood interventions as one of its key strategic priorities. UNHCR Pakistan has worked with partners to implement the Livelihoods Strategy by undertaking activities in the following key action areas:
Social and economic capital in refugee communities;
Livelihoods assets of refugees and on-farm and off-farm sectors;
The promotion of rights; Increased access to financial services;
Transferrable and marketable vocational and technical skills with linkages to demand in Afghanistan; and
Expanded access to employment in Afghanistan and Pakistan.