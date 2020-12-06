Pakistan + 3 more
UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 31 October 2020
Attachments
*857 registered refugees who returned to Afghanistan between 1 January – 31October 202
Personal protective equipment (PPEs) was provided to the health workers in 54 refugee villages to protect themselves during the pandemic
11,891 Afghan refugees whose births were registered between 1 January – 31October 2020
21,529 Afghan refugees who have received legal assistance between 1 January – 31October 2020
2,295 individuals (Afghan refugees and Pakistanis) received livelihoods assistance