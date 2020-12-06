Pakistan + 3 more

UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 31 October 2020

  • *857 registered refugees who returned to Afghanistan between 1 January – 31October 202

  • Personal protective equipment (PPEs) was provided to the health workers in 54 refugee villages to protect themselves during the pandemic

  • 11,891 Afghan refugees whose births were registered between 1 January – 31October 2020

  • 21,529 Afghan refugees who have received legal assistance between 1 January – 31October 2020

  • 2,295 individuals (Afghan refugees and Pakistanis) received livelihoods assistance

