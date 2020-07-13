UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 31 May 2020

*28** registered refugees who returned to Afghanistan between 1 January – 31 May 2020

5,904 Afghan refugees whose births were registered between 1 January – 31 May 2020

10,195 Afghan refugees who have received legal assistance between 1 January – 31 May 2020

Personal protective equipment (PPEs) was provided to the health workers in 54 refugee villages to protect themselves during the pandemic

2,145 individuals (Afghan refugees and Pakistanis) received livelihood assistance

Working with partners

■ UNHCR collaborates closely with the Government of Pakistan. It works jointly with the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), as well as the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees at the provincial level.

■ UNHCR partners with a range of national and international non-governmental organizations to provide protection and humanitarian assistance, as well as collaborates with non-implementing partners, such as the World Bank, sister UN agencies and private sector partners.

Main activities Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees

■ The regional multi-year Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) provides a framework for cooperation between humanitarian and development actors to address the needs of Afghan refugees and the communities that host them. It supports the pursuit of durable solutions, as well as youth empowerment through education, the development of vocational skills and livelihoods training. The SSAR was previously extended until 2021.

■ Aligned with the SSAR, a dedicated Support Platform for SSAR was launched on 16 December 2019, one day prior to the Global Refugee Forum. The platform seeks to achieve: (i) enhanced international solidarity and burden-sharing for the Afghan refugee situation, resulting in stronger political and financial commitments to achieve solutions;

(ii) additional investments and expanded partnerships for coherent humanitarian and development responses that increase absorption capacity for voluntary repatriation and sustainable reintegration in Afghanistan, while easing the burden on host communities in the Islamic Republics of Iran and Pakistan and (iii) sustained visibility for the Afghan situation by linking the SSAR to the Global Compact on Refugees, enabling the sharing of regional good practices and lessons learned, showcasing the positive contributions of refugees to their host country and community and advocating for the implementation in the subregion of unassigned pledges made at the Global Refugee Forum.

■ Preparations were under way for a High-Level Session on the Support Platform for the SSAR to be held on 6 July 2020. The event will be hosted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.