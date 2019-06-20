UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 31 May 2019
*1,663 registered refugees (PoR cardholders) returned to Afghanistan 1 March – 31 May 2019.
7,156 Afghan refugee births registered 1 January – 31 May 2019.
1,966 have received legal assistance since 1 January 2019.
UNHCR PRESENCE
Staff:
173 national staff.
36 international staff.
Offices:
One country office in Islamabad.
Two sub-offices in Peshawar and Quetta.
Presence at Haripur, Kohat, Karachi.
Working with Partners
UNHCR’s main counterparts for refugees within the Government of Pakistan are the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees at the federal level and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees, at the provincial level. In addition, UNHCR works with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).
UNHCR implements activities through national and international non-governmental organisations.