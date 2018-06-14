UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact sheet, 31 May 2018

Main Activities

Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (2018 – 2019)

The regional multi-year Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) provides a framework for cooperation between humanitarian and development actors to address the needs of Afghan refugees. The main goal of the SSAR is to identify and implement lasting solutions for refugees, while providing assistance to host communities. The SSAR prioritises the promotion of youth empowerment through inter-linked interventions in the areas of education, vocational skills training and livelihoods.

The Government of Pakistan endorsed the extension of the SSAR framework for 2018-19.

Protection and Durable Solutions - Voluntary Repatriation: UNHCR operates two voluntary repatriation centres (VRCs) in Quetta,

Balochistan and Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for refugees wishing to repatriate to Afghanistan. Families who want to repatriate are de-registered at the VRC, and their Proof of Registration (PoR) card (an identity card for Afghan refugees that grants temporary legal stay in Pakistan and protection against refoulement) is cut in the corner. Returnees receive a cash grant of approximately USD 200 per individual upon arrival at one of the three UNHCR encashment centres in Afghanistan. The voluntary repatriation programme re-started on 1 March 2018 after a break due to the winter.

Legal Assistance: UNHCR operates nine Advice and Legal Aid Centres (ALACs) which provide legal assistance to refugees and conduct awareness-raising activities. In May, 3,061 persons of concern were assisted by ALACs. ALACs intervened on behalf of 62 refugees at police stations upon arrest, securing the release of all, and provided court representations to 23 of those charged under the 1946 Foreigners Act and other preventive laws. In May, individual legal counselling was provided to 770 persons of concern who visited ALAC offices, as well as 707 people who sought legal advice through the ALAC helplines. Through 67 legal sessions, staff reached out to 1,382 participants (46 per cent were women) during May. The issues of greatest concern for persons of concern seeking legal advice/assistance were the extension of PoR cards, shelter, financial, medical needs and police harassment.

UNHCR provides support to four Proof of Registration Cards Modification (PCMs) centres operated by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) nationwide. The PCM centres support the modification/replacement of existing PoR cards, the registration of new born children up to the age of five, provision of PoR cards to registered children older than five years of age and the issuance of birth certificates to children under the age of 18. A total of 11,985 children were registered and 9,669 children received birth certificates between 1 January to 31 May 2018.

Community-based protection: The community-based protection and urban outreach strategy (2017-2019) for Afghan refugees in Pakistan was endorsed in July 2017. The overall goal is for Afghan refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and their resilient capacity strengthened, enabling them to minimise their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment, with a special focus on the most vulnerable.

A three-day mission was conducted to Mianwali to assess current activities and meet relevant stakeholders.

A training on community-based protection was held for 32 staff of UNHCR’s community-based protection partner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab/Islamabad.

The community in Hazara town of Balochistan formally inaugurated a community centre initiated by the outreach volunteers and refugee community.

A training on sexual and gender-based violence and child protection was provided to 286 male and 243 females outreach volunteers and community members by UNHCR’s community-based protection partner in Balochistan.