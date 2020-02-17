UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 31 January 2020
*6,220 registered refugees who returned to Afghanistan between 1 March – 30 November 2019
146 schools supported by UNHCR for 56,000 refugee students
1,984 Afghan refugees whose births were registered between 1 January – 31 January 2020
5,288 patients treated in 38 health facilities supported by UNHCR
1,569 Afghan refugees who have received legal assistance during January 2020
2,145 persons (Afghan refugees and Pakistani nationals) received livelihood assistance
Working with partners
UNHCR collaborates closely with the Government of Pakistan. It works jointly with the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), as well as the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees at the federal and provincial levels, respectively.
UNHCR partners with a range of national and international non-governmental organizations to provide protection and humanitarian assistance, as well as collaborates with non-implementing partners, such as the World Bank, sister UN agencies and private sector partners