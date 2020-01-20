20 Jan 2020

UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 31 December 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (485.95 KB)

*6,220 registered refugees who returned to Afghanistan between 1 March – 30 November 2019

22,093 Afghan refugees whose births were registered between 1 January – 31 December 2019

31,231 Afghan refugees who have received legal assistance since 1 January 2019

146 schools supported by UNHCR for 56,000 refugee students

5,288 patients treated in 38 health facilities supported by UNHCR

2,145 persons (Afghan refugees and Pakistani nationals) received livelihood assistance

Working with partners

  • UNHCR collaborates closely with the Government of Pakistan. It works jointly with the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), as well as the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees at the federal and provincial levels, respectively. Of particular importance has also been continued collaboration with line ministries.

  • UNHCR partners with a range of national and international non-governmental organizations to provide protection and humanitarian assistance, as well as collaborates with non-implementing partners, such as the World Bank, sister UN agencies and private sector partners.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.