19 Jul 2019

UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 30 June 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (847.83 KB)

*2,280 registered refugees (PoR cardholders) returned to Afghanistan 1 March – 30 June 2019.

9,093 Afghan refugee births registered 1 January – 30 June 2019.

16,322 have received legal assistance since 1 January 2019.

153 schools supported by UNHCR for 56,000 refugee students.

5,867 patients treated in 45 health facilities supported by UNHCR.

4,199 persons (Afghan refugees and Pakistani nationals) received livelihood assistance.

UNHCR PRESENCE

Staff:

173 national staff.

36 international staff.

Offices:

One country office in Islamabad.

Two sub-offices in Peshawar and Quetta.

Presence at Haripur, Kohat, Karachi.

Working with Partners

■ UNHCR’s main counterparts for refugees within the Government of Pakistan are the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees at the federal level and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees, at the provincial level. In addition, UNHCR works with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

■ UNHCR implements activities through national and international non-governmental organisations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.