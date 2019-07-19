UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 30 June 2019

*2,280 registered refugees (PoR cardholders) returned to Afghanistan 1 March – 30 June 2019.

9,093 Afghan refugee births registered 1 January – 30 June 2019.

16,322 have received legal assistance since 1 January 2019.

153 schools supported by UNHCR for 56,000 refugee students.

5,867 patients treated in 45 health facilities supported by UNHCR.

4,199 persons (Afghan refugees and Pakistani nationals) received livelihood assistance.

UNHCR PRESENCE

Staff:

173 national staff.

36 international staff.

Offices:

One country office in Islamabad.

Two sub-offices in Peshawar and Quetta.

Presence at Haripur, Kohat, Karachi.

Working with Partners

■ UNHCR’s main counterparts for refugees within the Government of Pakistan are the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees at the federal level and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees, at the provincial level. In addition, UNHCR works with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

■ UNHCR implements activities through national and international non-governmental organisations.