UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 30 April 2020

*28 registered refugees who returned to Afghanistan between 1 January – 30 April 2020

5,904 Afghan refugees whose births were registered between 1 January – 30 April 2020

8,707 Afghan refugees who have received legal assistance between 1 January – 30 April 2020

Personal protective equipment (PPEs) was provided to the health workers in 54 refugee villages to protect themselves from pandemic

2,145 individuals (Afghan refugees and Pakistanis) received livelihood assistance

Working with partners

■ UNHCR collaborates closely with the Government of Pakistan. It works jointly with the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), as well as the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees at the provincial level.

■ UNHCR partners with a range of national and international non-governmental organizations to provide protection and humanitarian assistance, as well as collaborates with non-implementing partners, such as the World Bank, sister UN agencies and private sector partners.