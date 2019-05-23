UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 30 April 2019
*1,322 registered refugees (PoR cardholders) returned to Afghanistan 1 March – 30 April 2019.
6,700 Afghan refugee births registered 1 January – 30 April 2019.
3,256 have received legal assistance since 1 January 2019.
153 schools supported by UNHCR for 56,000 refugee students.
8,795 patients treated in 45 health facilities supported by UNHCR.
4,211 persons (Afghan refugees and Pakistani nationals) received livelihood assistance since 2018.
Working with Partners
UNHCR’s main counterparts for refugees within the Government of Pakistan are the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees at the federal level and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees, at the provincial level. In addition, UNHCR works with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).
UNHCR implements activities through national and international non-governmental organisations.