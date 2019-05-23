UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 30 April 2019

UNHCR’s main counterparts for refugees within the Government of Pakistan are the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees at the federal level and the Commissionerates for Afghan Refugees, at the provincial level. In addition, UNHCR works with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).