Pakistan + 2 more
UNHCR Islamic Republic of Pakistan Fact Sheet - 29 February 2020
Attachments
*6,220 registered refugees who returned to Afghanistan between 1 March – 30 November 2019
4,603 Afghan refugees whose births were registered between 1 January – 29 February 2020
1,569 Afghan refugees who have received legal assistance since 1 January 2019
146 schools supported by UNHCR for 56,000 refugee students
5,288 patients treated in 38 health facilities supported by UNHCR
2,145 persons (Afghan refugees and Pakistani nationals) received livelihood assistance