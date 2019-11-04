04 Nov 2019

UNHCR hands over emergency relief items worth 288 million to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 04 Nov 2019 View Original

ISLAMABAD, 4 November 2019 – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has handed over emergency relief items to the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to strengthen their emergency response and supply preparedness.

The core relief items worth approximately Rs. 288 million were handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the two provinces.

The relief items will be stocked in the government’s warehouses which will cater to the needs of 3,000 families in the event of an emergency. UNHCR will also train PDMA staff in Balochistan so that they could effectively support emergency relief efforts.

The relief package contains tents, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, blankets and quilts, plastic tarpaulins, buckets and jerry cans.

“UNHCR has always stood by Pakistan in its time of need and continues to provide life-saving assistance when natural disasters strike,” said the UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela.

She added that emergency relief items will support the government’s emergency response.

