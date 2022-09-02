UNHCR hands over 7,000 tents, thousands of emergency relief items to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

PESHAWAR, 2 September 2022: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has handed over 7,000 tents, and thousands of other emergency relief items to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after flooding devastated homes in a number of the Province’s districts.

The assistance will benefit tens of thousands of flood affected people in coming days. Among the items provided, 133,244 blankets, 80,000 mosquito nets, 35,347 jerrycans, 23,898 kitchen sets, plastic tarpaulins, buckets, and solar lamps, and other support.

UNHCR’s Head of Sub-Office in Peshawar and the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed a memorandum to handover the items for immediate distribution to people affected by the floods.

Welcoming the UNHCR contribution, the Director General of PDMA, Sharif Hussain, said UNHCR’s support was timely and important and greatly help the efforts of the authorities to assist the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at this critical time.

Gayrat Ahmadshoev, UNHCR’s Head of Sub-Office in Peshawar expressed his commitment to support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s efforts and its people.

“Our teams have been out to visit flood affected communities and provide our emergency support, adding to the ongoing effort of Pakistan’s authorities. We are working closely with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and we will do everything we can at this time to help and stand by the people of the province.”

UNHCR has been part of the monsoon response since July when the agency started to provide relief items and assistance for refugees and host communities. In addition, UNHCR directly provided tents to the flood affected refugees and host communities through its partners.

“Shelter is very important in responding to the needs of people whose houses have been destroyed and washed away. More needs to be done and UNHCR is committed as much as we can to continue to support. International solidarity is vital right now,” Ahmadshoev added.

UNHCR is leading protection efforts as part of the UN’s support to the monsoon response. Relief items provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa includes sanitary kits for women and girls, and emergency reproductive and clinical delivery health kits. This will help provide important support for 420,000 women’s protection, health and dignity over three months.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa support over 670,000 Afghan refugees, who along with Pakistani communities have also been affected by the monsoon and floods.

Media contact

Mr. Qaiser Khan Afridi, UNHCR Pakistan Spokesperson, +92-300-5018696