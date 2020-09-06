Pakistan + 1 more

UNFPA Pakistan - COVID-19 Situation Report #4 (Jul-Sep 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

UNFPA Pakistan’s comprehensive COVID-19 Response Framework focuses on two main pillars:

01 Health Systems Strengthening

02 Community Empowerment/ Gender centered interventions

Confirmed cases
296,590

NEW CASES
441

Sindh
129,615

Balochistan
12,899

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
36,265

Punjab
96,921

Islamabad
15,666

AJK/ GB
2,302 / 2,922

Health Systems Strengthening

36,000
Health workers including doctors, nurses are trained across Pakistan in Infection Prevention and Control

1,216
Health workers trained as Master trainers

66
On-site, virtual and blended trainings including in the quarantine facilities

49,000
Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and Hygiene kits have been provided to health workers across Pakistan

Related Content