UNFPA Pakistan - COVID-19 Situation Report #4 (Jul-Sep 2020)

UNFPA Pakistan’s comprehensive COVID-19 Response Framework focuses on two main pillars:

01 Health Systems Strengthening

02 Community Empowerment/ Gender centered interventions

Confirmed cases

296,590

NEW CASES

441

Sindh

129,615

Balochistan

12,899

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

36,265

Punjab

96,921

Islamabad

15,666

AJK/ GB

2,302 / 2,922

Health Systems Strengthening

36,000

Health workers including doctors, nurses are trained across Pakistan in Infection Prevention and Control

1,216

Health workers trained as Master trainers

66

On-site, virtual and blended trainings including in the quarantine facilities

49,000

Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and Hygiene kits have been provided to health workers across Pakistan