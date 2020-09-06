Pakistan + 1 more
UNFPA Pakistan - COVID-19 Situation Report #4 (Jul-Sep 2020)
UNFPA Pakistan’s comprehensive COVID-19 Response Framework focuses on two main pillars:
01 Health Systems Strengthening
02 Community Empowerment/ Gender centered interventions
Confirmed cases
296,590
NEW CASES
441
Sindh
129,615
Balochistan
12,899
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
36,265
Punjab
96,921
Islamabad
15,666
AJK/ GB
2,302 / 2,922
Health Systems Strengthening
36,000
Health workers including doctors, nurses are trained across Pakistan in Infection Prevention and Control
1,216
Health workers trained as Master trainers
66
On-site, virtual and blended trainings including in the quarantine facilities
49,000
Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and Hygiene kits have been provided to health workers across Pakistan