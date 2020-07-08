UNFPA Pakistan - COVID-19 Situation Report #3 (July 2020)

UNFPA Pakistan’s comprehensive COVID-19 Response Framework focuses on two main pillars

233,921 Confirmed Cases (July 7)

2,691 new cases 4,839 deaths

96,236 in Sindh, 82,669 in Punjab, 28,236 in KP, 10,841 in Balochistan

Message from Lina Mousa, Country Representative, UNFPA

“Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in diversion of resources away from maternal and reproductive health services and has thus disrupted women’s access to routine essential and lifesaving health services. In some cases, hospitals are designated to handle COVID-19 cases where reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health (RMNCH) workers are also busy combating the pandemic. On the other hand, the pandemic has also caused disruptions at supply chain level, resulting in shortages of life saving medicines and maternal care services, including contraceptives. In addition, containment measures have further constrained the outreach of community health workers who are first responders and the lynchpin between women and health facilities. All these factors can impact service delivery for both emergency and non-emergency cases specifically for those women who rely on free or subsidized healthcare. This may contribute to a rise in maternal and newborn mortality, increased unmet need for contraception and potential lifelong morbidities and disabilities like obstetric fistula. Each year in Pakistan, 8300 women die from preventable pregnancy related complications and about 5.5 million have unmet need for contraception. A medium level disruption in availability and access to reproductive health services and modern contraceptives can result in an additional 2,133 maternal deaths and 2.1 million additional women with unmet need for contraception. Moreover, every year, 8 million women face some form of gender based violence in Pakistan. As the pandemic also impacts availability and access to the protections services and referral pathways for survivors of violence and abuse, an additional 1.6 million women will be at the risk of facing gender based violence. These alarming numbers underscore the immediate need for accelerated action to establish guidelines and allocate resources to ensure continuity of these essential life-saving services. UNFPA is committed to ensure continuity and availability of these services to save precious lives and to protect dignity of women and girls during COVID-19 pandemic.”