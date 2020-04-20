UNFPA Pakistan - COVID-19 Situation Report #1 (April 1 - 16, 2020)

In response to COVID-19 outbreak, UNFPA Pakistan has developed a comprehensive Strategic Response Framework, in line with national response plan, aligned with UNFPA’s global strategy and WHO’s Operational Planning Guidelines. UNFPA’s response strategy has two main pillars.

Pillar 1- Health Systems Strengthening: includes provision of protection/universal precaution, infection prevention, supply of essential equipment and commodities, training of managers and health care providers, provision of psycho social support to service providers and supporting continuity of coordination platforms.

Pillar 2- Community Empowerment/ Gender centered interventions: includes prevention of gender based violence, provision of protection services and psycho social support to vulnerable population including women, girls and elderly, and awareness raising in collaboration with government and UN agencies.

Message from Lina Mousa, Country Representative, UNFPA

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, UNFPA is standing together with the Government of Pakistan in combating the pandemic. UNFPA is among the lead agencies working to protect health workers, women & girls and vulnerable populations. As the outbreak has unprecedentedly strained the health systems, we are working, with our full resources and strengths, to ensure that essential reproductive health services remain available for safe pregnancies and safe births for everyone. We are also working to prevent gender-based violence and ensure women, girls and survivors of gender-based violence receive services, information, counselling and care they need during challenging quarantine and mobility restrictions imposed by COVID-19. UNFPA is closely working with the government counterparts at both national and provincial level mainly Ministries of Health, Population and Planning maintaining close coordination with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and also at provincial level including Departments of Health and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to contribute to the national response.

We are grateful to our donors especially UK’s Department For International Development (DFID), Global Affairs Canada and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia for their strong commitment and generous contributions. In this response, we count on the expertise, outreach and support of our implementing partners including Population Council, Family Planning Association of Pakistan, Jphiego, PPHI, ROZAN , International Medical Corps (IMC), Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW), Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Social Welfare Department, KP.”