Under H.H Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, directions: the State of Qatar provided the first batch of Urgent Aid to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to counter the ongoing floods

Under H.H Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, directions, The State of Qatar Provided the first batch of Urgent Aid the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to counter the ongoing floods.

The emergency shipment of aid aims to benefit 35,000 Pakistani individual as part of an urgent relief campaign to address the on-going floods happening in the country. The sent aid contained 21,000 food baskets, 5,000 tents, 5,000 personal hygiene kits.

Since June of this year, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been hit with an unsuspected monsoon flooding affecting at least 33 million people; this has resulted into an outcome of 937 fatalities and the loss of access to hundreds of villages leaving many citizens stranded with no aid.

It is worth noting that this urgent assistance provided by the State of Qatar to support the Pakistani people comes to provide them with urgent necessities, and to support them to stand up again and rebuild their societies after this disaster.