UN allocates $3 million from the Emergency Fund for the flood response in Pakistan

(Islamabad, 25 August 2022): The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated US$ 3 million to UN agencies and partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods. This will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

The floods have caused widespread destruction across the country. Millions of children, women, and men have been affected since mid-June, and over a thousand lives have been lost. People have lost their homes, livestock, harvest-ready crops, and their only sources of livelihood. Infrastructure across the country has suffered massive damage, and roads, bridges, and buildings have been washed away.

The government is conducting search and rescue operations, providing relief supplies and preparing a cash assistance program. The UN, and non-government organizations, have been working alongside the government to provide support.

This $3 million CERF allocation will bring the UN’s humanitarian assistance for the flood response up to US$ 7 million. The ongoing assistance by UN agencies includes medical supplies and services by WHO, safe water and nutrition by UNICEF, support for maternal health by UNFPA, food assistance by WFP, vaccination of livestock by FAO and shelter for refugees by UNHCR.

