UK for UNHCR launches emergency Pakistan floods appeal

UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity in the UK, today launched an urgent appeal for funds to scale-up UNHCR’s emergency relief work in Pakistan to help the millions of people, including Afghan refugees in the country, affected by the devastating floods.

Torrential rains and flash floods have swept across the country impacting more than 30 million people and leaving 6.4 million people in need of immediate support. Since June, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the floods and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is particularly concerned about the 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees currently living in Pakistan.

UNHCR is already responding to the humanitarian needs in the worst hit areas of Balochistan and Khyber Paktunkhwa provinces. This includes providing refugee villages and host communities with thousands of emergency relief items, including tents, plastic tarpaulins, sanitary products, cooking stoves, blankets, solar lamps and sleeping mats. In addition, UNHCR has delivered 10,000 sandbags to help households protect their homes.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said: “Rain and floods have been catastrophic for millions of people. We urgently need global support and solidarity for Pakistan in these dire times.”

Immediate needs include shelter and core relief items such as tents, blankets, solar lamps, buckets, and kitchen sets.

Emma Cherniavsky, Chief Executive of UK for UNHCR, said: “With a staggering one third of Pakistan submerged, millions of flood survivors are in desperate need, including many refugee families already displaced from neighbouring Afghanistan. They have lost everything – their homes, belongings and livelihoods. We are urgently appealing for public support to deliver aid such as emergency shelters, cooking sets and other relief items as quickly as possible, as survivors are left in the open with little protection.”

In support of the Government of Pakistan who have initiated the humanitarian response, UNHCR has appealed for international support as the floods have devastated many parts of the country. UNHCR has been working in Pakistan for 40 years and previously assisted local communities in Pakistan hit by the deadly earthquake in 2015 and major floods in 2010.

People can donate and find out more at https://unrefugees.org.uk/pakistanfloods

Ends –

For further information or appeal interview requests please contact Mark Macdonald, mmacdonald@unrefugees.org.uk, +44 20 8183 0145.

Notes to Editor

Read the latest statement from UNHCR here: www.unrefugees.org.uk/learn-more/news/news/pakistan-floods

UNHCR’s response to date:

71,000+ emergency relief items, including tents, plastic tarpaulins, sanitary products, cooking stoves, blankets, solar lamps and sleeping mats

10,000 sandbags issued to help households build up defences around their homes

Rapid scaling up of UNHCR operations underway to help respond to the crisis

About UK for UNHCR

UK for UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency’s national partner for the UK, building solidarity, fostering partnerships and raising funds in the UK to help deliver global humanitarian relief for refugees through UNHCR’s work. www.unrefugees.org.uk

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. It delivers life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water, helps safeguard fundamental human rights, and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. UNHCR also works to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality. www.unhcr.org

UK for UNHCR is a registered charity in England and Wales (registered charity number 1183415).