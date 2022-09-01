UK steps up support for Pakistan’s flood response

The UK government announces humanitarian support of up to £15 million to help Pakistan's flood response.

The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced today (1 September 2022).

Humanitarian support totalling £15 million from the UK will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country. The flooding has affected more than 33 million people, with 1,100 lives lost. The latest funding announced by the Foreign Secretary comes after the UK provided £1.5 million to the disaster last weekend.

Following the launch of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal today (1 September 2022), the UK government has announced it will match pound for pound the first £5 million of public donations, as part of today’s total £15 million pledge.

The rest of the UK funding of £10 million announced today will go to international aid agencies on the ground to help them respond to people’s immediate needs, including through providing water, sanitation, shelter, protecting women and girls. It will also support families to repair their homes and maintain their livelihoods.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

''The UK stands with Pakistan, as tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater.''

''As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support.''

The Government of Pakistan and the UN launched a joint appeal on 30 August for $160 million to help the long-term recovery. Early estimates of the damage suggest that it will have a $10 billion impact.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, FCDO Minister of State for South and Central Asia, said:

''We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects of climate change and the impact it is having on millions of people across the country. The UK is working around the clock with the Pakistan authorities to determine what support is required in the short-term and longer-term.''

''We are also working at pace with international organisations working directly on the ground to help victims of the disaster. These include the United Nations and World Bank. We will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to garner the best possible global support package for Pakistan to recover.''

Background

according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency, the flooding has damaged 950,000 houses and destroyed 287,000, with 500,000 people now living in relief camps. The disaster has also destroyed 3,000km of roads and damaged 7,566 schools. In total 745 health centres have been damaged or destroyed

according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), over 800,000 livestock have been lost

on Friday 26 August 2022, the UK was one of the first countries to announce funding (£1.5 million) in response to the flooding

the UK pledged over £55 million to partner with Pakistan to fight climate change, manage water more sustainably and unlock climate investment in November 2021 during the COP26 Conference in Glasgow

today’s announcement of £15 million in humanitarian funding will go to the relief efforts in the areas worst-hit by the flooding. £5 million of the total £15 million amount will go to the DEC Pakistan Floods Appeal

UK government match funding will double British public’s own donations to the DEC appeal up to £5 million and will ensure that DEC member charities working on the ground can reach even more people in need. Donations can be made at www.dec.org.uk or by calling 0330 678 1000

UK Aid Match has increased the impact of a number of DEC appeals, including most recently those for Ukraine and Afghanistan

when large-scale disasters hit countries without the capacity to respond, the DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently. The 10 DEC members responding so far to the flooding in Pakistan are: Action Against Hunger, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief, Save the Children UK and Tearfund Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7008 3100

Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.