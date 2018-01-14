UAE provided 43 million Pakistani children with polio vaccine by end of 2017

The UAE provided over 254.4 million units of polio vaccine to more than 43 million Pakistani children between 2014 and 2017, through its anti-polio drive in the country.

The UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme, UAE-PAP, was launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support the health sector and strengthen the polio prevention programmes in Pakistan.

The UAE vaccination campaign hopes to strengthen global efforts to reduce epidemics and prevent negative health consequences. It is a testament to the UAE's commitment to humanitarian drives to help the poor and underprivileged and its determination to provide healthcare to children and offer preventive measures in various countries around the world.

Since 2011, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has donated US$167 million to support global efforts to eradicate poliomyelitis, focusing particularly on Pakistan and Afghanistan.

His contributions are in co-operation with international organisations concerned with the provision of humanitarian and health services to needy communities and in support of global efforts to eradicate polio and significantly reduce its incidence.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of UAE-PAP, announced the detailed results of the UAE vaccination campaign over the past years, pointing out that between 2014 and 2017, the campaign provided 254.415 million doses of vaccinations to more than 43 million Pakistani children under the age of five.

Al Ghafli praised the support provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the UAE's campaign and its strategic partnership with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's initiative to eradicate poliomyelitis worldwide through funding and providing assistance in a number of areas.

The campaign is being implemented in various regions of Pakistan with the support of more than 87,000 workers, including doctors and nurses, and more than 25,000 members of safety and security, management and co-ordination teams.