09 Sep 2019

Two polio cases reported in Karachi, KP as toll reaches 62

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 08 Sep 2019 View Original

KARACHI: Two more polio cases were surfaced in Karachi and North Waziristan, taking the total number up to 62 this year after the detection of the virus in two infants.

An eight-month-old girl was diagnosed with polio virus in Karachi’s Orangi Town, whereas, doctors have confirmed polio virus in Ladha tehsil of North Waziristan.

Sources said that the parents of both children had rejected administration of polio drops.

It is pertinent to mention here that 35 cases have been reported so far from KP, 11 from tribal districts, 6 from Sindh, 5 each from Balochistan and Punjab this year.

Earlier, two more cases of polio had been reported from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the health department, with the latest inclusion of two more cases of this crippling disease, the number jumped to 60.

A seventeen-month-old kid was found affected by polio in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan, said the health department officials and added that parents had refused to administer their child anti-polio drops during the drive.

The second case was reported in Lakhi Marwat, where a five months old girl was diagnosed with polio.

On August 30, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, Babar Bin Atta had announced that the latest anti-polio vaccination campaign was successfully concluded in 46 districts across the country.

