Two new polio cases reported from Lakki, South Waziristan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Two new polio cases has been reported from Tehsil Bhitani of Lakki Marwat and Tehsil Shakai of South Waziristan on Thursday as the total provincial case count mounts to 15 in the current year so far.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) lab report, stool samples of the acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) case has been collected from the 14 months old female child from Tehsil Bhittani Lakki Marwat and 13 months old male child from Tehsil Shakai South Waziristan and both were tested positive for poliomyelitis.

Commenting on the reporting of new polio case from the province, Provincial EOC Coordinator has reiterated that vaccination in every round of polio campaign along with essential immunization is the only solution.

He said that misconceptions and demand- based refusal was the biggest cause of continuous virus circulation and rising polio cases in the province.

“Polio is communicable disease and survive in human gut for which vaccination at regular interval was vital to boost immunity of children against the crippling disease”, he added.

He held an appeal to the parents to pay no heed to propagandas and ensure two drops of polio to their children in every campaign as their social and religious obligation and help the government eradicate the vaccine preventable disease from its soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of polio cases have soared to 15 in the province and 29 in the country in 2020 so far.