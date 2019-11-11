11 Nov 2019

Two more polio cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: Two more polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after which the number of polio cases in the province has increased to 61.

According to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), two children from Sarai Norang Tehsil in Lakki Marwat district were diagnosed with the poliovirus.

In a comment on reporting of new polio cases, Coordinator EOC KP Abdul Basit said that it was a matter of grave concern and indeed a sad day that two more children are left disabled by polio virus, says a press release here on Friday.

He asserted that one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 15 months and 22 months old male children, resident of village Chandu Khel, UC Kot Kashmir, tehsil Sarai Norgang, District Lakki Marwat.

He expressed that it was unfortunate that polio cases have jumped to 61 in the province with 14 cases from Lakki Marwat and 45 from Bannu division only.

Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were totally responsible for the disability of children.

The total number of polio cases has risen to 82 throughout the country.

