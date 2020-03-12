Two more polio cases detected

ISLAMABAD: Two more polio cases have been found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, raising the tally for the current year to 27.

According to an official of the National Institute of Health, a 36-month-old girl, resident of Tank district, tehsil Jandola, Union Council (UC) Khesarai, has been found infected with the virus of the crippling disease.

He said that in Balochistan, a 24-month-old boy, resident of district and tehsil Zhob, UC Badenzai, was paralysed. “The child was not administered a single dose of polio drops as his family was against the vaccine and it was purely a case of refusal,” he said.

