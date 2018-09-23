23 Sep 2018

Two more minors succumb to malnutrition in Tharparkar

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 22 Sep 2018 View Original

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: At least two more minors succumbed to malnutrition in Tharparkar and increased the death toll to 34 in September.

The health department confirmed that a girl died in Civil Hospital Mithi on September 20 due to the same reason.

Deaths continue to be caused by malnutrition in Tharparkar, despite promises made by leaders of political parties on their visits to the desert.

As per data by the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.