18 Sep 2018

Two more die of malnutrition in Tharparkar

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: As many as two more children succumbed to malnutrition in Tharparkar region of Sindh and raised the death toll to 28 for this month.

According to details, the toll of children dying for various reasons in Sindh’s Tharparker region continues and the health department told that the deaths took place at Civil Hospital, Mithhi with the deceased including an infant and a three-year-old.

The recent deaths of two children take the death toll in Tharparker to 28 for this month and 454 this year.

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Frontier Post:

© Copyright The Frontier Post

