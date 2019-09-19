Two more dengue patients die at BBH

Aamir Yasin

RAWALPINDI: Two dengue patients died at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Wednesday and another 150 people with dengue visited government-run hospitals in the city.

Mohammad Sagheer, 42, died in the intensive care unit on Wednesday morning, five days after he was diagnosed with dengue and admitted to hospital.

Suriya Bibi died in the high dependency unit where she was admitted, four days after she was brought to hospital by her family.

150 more patients visit govt-run hospitals in city; commissioner calls meeting of anti-dengue campaign supervisors today

At a meeting on Wednesday, Commissioner retired Capt Saqib Zafar has once again asked the district administration to expedite fogging and case response efforts.

He has also called a meeting with anti-dengue spray supervisors, who are tasked with checking the work of sanitation patrols after they spray anti-dengue medication, today (Thursday).

In addition, private hospitals have been directed to report dengue cases to the district administration, so teams can visit the areas where the patients are residing.

Mr Zafar said the health authority should improve the reporting system for dengue cases so the administration can keep track of the number of patients visiting private and government-run hospitals.

The meeting was informed that 300 more beds have been arranged at the Fauji Foundation, cantonment, Social Security and Railways hospitals. The commissioner asked the Rawalpindi Medical University to train the hospitals’ doctors and paramedical staff within two to three days so they can deal with cases.

Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi also visited Rawalpindi on Wednesday to observe the anti-dengue campaign and inspect patient management at the city’s three government-run hospitals.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Saima Younas, Additional Director Health Services Dr Naeem and District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Suhail Ahmed, Mr Pitafi visited Dhoke Kala Khan, which is where the most dengue patients are living.

He inspected the work carried out by dengue prevention teams and the health camp where dengue is diagnosed. He urged people to cooperate with the teams.

He also visited BBH and inspected the facilities provided to dengue patients there. Mr Pitafi expressed satisfaction with the work of the hospital’s doctors and nurses.

The adviser also reviewed the anti-dengue campaign in the district at a meeting in the commissioner’s office.

He said that the dengue virus has spread in most areas because of the change in weather, and work needs to be expedited.

He told hospitals to provide patients with all available facilities and said the government will provide hospitals with resources to provide people with better healthcare.

Mr Pitafi asked the District Health Authority to pay attention to places where most patients are living. Fogging will be conducted in all union councils as soon as possible, as there are reports that peak season will continue until mid November, he said.

He asked the district administration to take action against officials who have failed to carry out their work according to the government’s standard operating procedures.

He said indoor residual spraying should be the priority of anti-dengue teams in all union councils and cantonment wards.

He added that while the administration should pay attention to specific areas, all union councils should be dealt with without discrimination to prevent dengue from spreading further.

A third party evaluation of the dengue prevention campaign will be carried out simultaneously and daily reports will be prepared and submitted to the commissioner and health department, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2019