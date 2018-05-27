27 May 2018

Two more children due to malnutrition in Thar

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 26 May 2018 View Original

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: Two more children have been died in Chachro area of Tharparkar on Saturday because of food shortage. The death toll rises to 34 in May.

According to private news channel, at least 70 children are still under treatment in different hospitals of the district and all the children were affected because of shortage of food in the area for these children.

The families facing malnutrition have started migrating to Badin and other areas from Tharparkar as the area no longer providing food for their cattle.

The locals also complained about the Sindh government for their negligence and inadequate measures for providing them relief in these days.

Tharparkar is a home to more than 60 lac cattle which provide source of income to residents. However, locals have started migrating to other areas as fodder for their cattle is all consumed before the expected time.

In 2014, the Sindh government announced establishment of Thar Development Authority to address the problem, however, the draft is still pending for approval.

Frontier Post:

© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.