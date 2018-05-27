Two more children due to malnutrition in Thar

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: Two more children have been died in Chachro area of Tharparkar on Saturday because of food shortage. The death toll rises to 34 in May.

According to private news channel, at least 70 children are still under treatment in different hospitals of the district and all the children were affected because of shortage of food in the area for these children.

The families facing malnutrition have started migrating to Badin and other areas from Tharparkar as the area no longer providing food for their cattle.

The locals also complained about the Sindh government for their negligence and inadequate measures for providing them relief in these days.

Tharparkar is a home to more than 60 lac cattle which provide source of income to residents. However, locals have started migrating to other areas as fodder for their cattle is all consumed before the expected time.

In 2014, the Sindh government announced establishment of Thar Development Authority to address the problem, however, the draft is still pending for approval.