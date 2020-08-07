Two killed as new spell of monsoon rains inundates Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least two people were electrocuted to death as fourth spell of monsoon rains inundated low-lying areas in Karachi today (Friday).

According to details, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir, Nipa Chowrangi and Gulshan-e-Maymar have been flooded with rainwater while two people were killed in Gulistan-e-Johar and Mewa Shah Qabristan in separate incidents.

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab, provincial minister for Forests and Wildlife, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani have also paid a visit to affected areas and directed to drain water as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, torrential rains have also caused power outages in Sadar, Malir, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and Federal B Area.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the spell will continue till Saturday.