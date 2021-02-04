Twelve-year support to Timergara District Headquarters Hospital by MSF comes to an End

Lower Dir: After 12 years of medical and humanitarian services, Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has closed its Lower Dir project, and handed over all its activities in Timergara District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to the Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The international medical association announced gradually handing over the responsibility of the various departments in November 2019. MSF handed over the emergency room that it managed for over a decade in March 2020 followed by the the newborn unit in August 2020. The handover process was fully completed at the end of January 2021 after MSF handed over the maternal and child health unit and support services, such as, laundry, blood bank, sterilization, waste management and energy zone.

MSF first started its emergency activities in Lower Dir district back in 2008 to address the medical and humanitarian needs of the internally displaced people (IDPs) who then found refuge in small camps or with host families. MSF supported local health structures, including the Timergara hospital, to help them cope with the new and increasing needs, and provided medical and hygiene services as well as relief items such as tents and blankets to displaced families.

In 2009, MSF started providing services in the emergency room of the Timergara DHQ hospital followed by its support to the maternal and child healthcare services in 2010 and newborn unit in 2014. MSF also established a ‘Kangaroo Mother Care’ unit for the premature and low-birth weight babies, and upgraded the waste management system and energy zone in the hospital.

MSF’s country representative in Pakistan, Aymen Abdullah said in a statement, “MSF’s varied medical and humanitarian activities in Lower Dir demonstrate the changing landscape of the needs in the country over the past decade, and this project has been an example of successful collaboration between MSF and Department of Health. We feel happy to have served the community for over 12 years through many crisis and emergencies, and this project will remain memorable for all of us.”

Over the years, upgradation and rehabilitation work in the emergency room, new-born unit, the maternity and the waste and energy zones amongst others were completed by MSF to enhance the capacity of the hospital. Over 96,800 deliveries were assisted including more than 13,000 caesarean sections, more than 9000 new-borns were admitted and over one million patients were treated in the emergency room by MSF. Its teams also conducted over 57000 health education sessions and more than 37000 mental-health counselling sessions.

In addition to supporting the care being given to pregnant women and newborns, MSF also conducted awareness-raising sessions with healthcare workers on the use and misuse of labour inducing drugs. Annually during MSF’s time in Timergara hospital, its teams managed seasonal outbreaks of disease such as dengue, measles and acute diarrhoea by setting up isolation wards and treating the sick.

The most recent challenge, however, has been COVID-19. In April 2020, MSF installed a COVID-19 screening system at the entrance of the DHQ hospital, to help protect against the virus and prevent it from spreading inside the facility to healthcare workers, patients and their caretakers. An isolation ward within the hospital was also set up, which at the peak of COVID cases in June had 30 beds. The international organization also provided humanitarian aid to the victims of floods and earthquakes in Lower Dir and surrounding districts in 2010, 2015 and 2016.

At the time of handover of the activities, MSF has also donated drugs for six to nine months and medical and logistical equipment to the Timergara DHQ hospital to ensure a smooth transition and continuation of the services without any interruption. Two ambulances will also be handed over to the Health Department in February 2021.

“The handover of MSF medical activities in Timergara DHQ Hospital does not mean an end to our relationship with the area or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. MSF remains committed to serving the people in the region, and we are in contact with the Health Department to see where MSF can be of an added value through new possible activities with a lighter and more mobile approach,” added Aymen Abdullah.

“In all sincerity, I express my gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local authorities and community and all other stakeholders for their support and cooperation over the years. My utmost sincere thanks also goes to MSF staff members for their unbound and strong commitment to serve the people in need for more than 12 years.”

