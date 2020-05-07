Turkey Continues to Support Pakistan’s Fight against the COVID19 Outbreak

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided food aid to 1,000 families in need, most of which were families of casual workers, in cooperation with Kiran Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan.

In the Republic of Pakistan, impoverished families that live on daily wages were affected the most by the global COVID-19 outbreak. Families of many employees started to have financial difficulties as their workplaces were closed as part of the measures taken by the Pakistani Government to prevent the spread of the global outbreak.

In Karachi, Pakistan, TİKA provided 1000 food parcels to support families in need in the district of Lyari, which is heavily populated by factory workers. The food parcels, which contain all the necessary staples to meet each family’s monthly needs, were distributed to families in need, in cooperation with Kiran Foundation.

Always standing in solidarity with Pakistan, a friendly and sister country, TİKA will distribute food aid to 3000 families in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, the most impoverished provinces in the country, in cooperation with the Pakistan Navy during the month of Ramadan.