Tropical Cyclone Advisory #7: Super Cyclonic Storm 'KYARR' in Central Arabian Sea, Issue Date: 29 October, 2019 11:00 AM

The Super Cyclonic Storm over central Arabian Sea has tracked northwestward during last 12 hours and now lay centered at 0800 PST near Lat 19.2°N and Long 63.4°E with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmph gusting 250kmph, at about 730 km southwest of Karachi, 665 km of Gwadar and 1012 km northeast of Salalah (Oman). Kyarr is likely to move further northwestwards till tomorrow and then turn southwestward.

There is no direct threat to any coastal area of Pakistan; however, due to exceptionally strong winds around the systemâ€™s centre and roughness in sea, low-lying islands may suffer by water intrusion due to high tides.Also, scattered DS/TS-rain is expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during Wednesday-Friday. Fishermen are advised not to venture in open sea till 31 Oct.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Center of PMD is regularly monitoring the intensity and track of this Tropical Cyclone.The concerned authorities are requested to keep them abreast of the system updates through PMD website.