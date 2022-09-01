Trócaire responding to devastating floods in Pakistan

Trócaire, as part of the Cartias Internationalis, is responding to the devastating floods sweeping across Pakistan, which has so far killed 903 people and left 1,348 injured.

The floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing some 33 million people to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings. At least 313 children have lost their lives to torrential rains and floods across the country since the beginning of the monsoon season in mid-June.

Half a million houses have been damaged and almost one million livestock have died. 72% of Pakistan is currently affected by floods.

In response to the emergency, the Government of Pakistan has launched an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people and restoration of damaged infrastructure as the country sees its eighth cycle of monsoon rains.

Trócaire, through our partner Caritas Pakistan, has launched a Rapid Response Appeal to help those affected. There is currently an urgent needs of humanitarian assistance in the shape of tents/shelter kits, food, WASH and health services.

Much of the devastation has been witnessed in the southwestern Balochistan and southern Sindh provinces.

In a press conference, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while outlining the destruction caused by monsoon rains, revealed that there was not a single area in the province where floods have not wreaked havoc. He said he never seen a greater catastrophe like this and expressed that Sindh looks like a river.