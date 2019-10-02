Training Manual - Disaster Risk Management (DRM) for Pakistan

INTRODUCTION - DISASTER PREPAREDNESS FOR EFFECTIVE RESPONSE MANUAL

Disasters are foreseeable phenomena in today’s time and age. The disasters may not be the necessary result of hazards, more often they occur when these hazards intersect with the environment, inappropriate location, inadequate infrastructure development and lack of capacity of responders to deal with the disaster. National Disaster Management Act 2010, envisages a paradigm shift from response centric syndrome to a proactive, holistic and integrated management of disasters with emphasis on prevention, mitigation and preparedness. This National vision, inter alia aims at inculcating a culture of preparedness of all stakeholders. Training of different stakeholders is the most important to achieve this end and in future, efficient disaster response will depend primarily on effectiveness of the training of responder (s).

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) in consultation with Pakistan Resilience Partnership (PRP) partners is undertaking number of capacity building trainings to institutionalize a robust training regime at provincial level to offset existing inadequacies in response against disasters while also strengthening the coordination mechanism amongst the humantrainian community working in Pakistan. In order to standardize the training material to be used for theses training in future, this manual has been developed. This manual focuses on operational aspects of disaster response as well as preparing for disasters.

Goal/Aim of Training

The overall aim of the initiative is to impart training and develop necessary skills of all disaster practitioners with regards to disaster preparedness for effective response and recovery.

Objectives of Training

The training aims to enhance the participant’s skill, knowledge and increase confidence, moreover at the end of five days training, participants will be able to:

• Explain the basic concepts and terms related to DRM.

• Describe hazard profile of Pakistan and prioritize province/state/region as per hazards.

• Use DRM framework as proactive approach.

• Evaluate the present humanitarian coordination architecture and information management of Pakistan in emergency.

• Enlist steps of planning and need assessment.

• Outline the policy guidelines on vulnerable groups and integrate gender concerns in disaster planning and response.

• Explain the response management and the role of different stakeholders.

• Suggest different response and recovery measures in given context.

Purpose and Scope

The manual has been devised to improve the quality and overall effectiveness of DRM and developing skills of individuals who have key DRM responsibilities at the provincial/district level. The manual will enable professionals to understand the process and whole spectrum of DRM and preparedness activities for effective response. The manual is more a ‘nutritional guide’ rather than a ‘cook book’. The manual is in line with other documents/manuals/guidelines prepared at country level by disaster management authorities.

Target Audience of Training The manual is primarily developed for training of officials from government departments, members of civil society organizations, disaster management practitioners, trainers in disaster management and CBOs. The primary beneficiaries of this manual will be the individuals who have key role in organizations dealing with disaster management, whereas secondary beneficiaries will include the humanitarian partners. This document is for the trainers during a training course and is not a manual of operations.

Summary of the Manual

The trainer’s manual is designed to respond to the needs of trainers who are conducting training course on Disaster Risk Management. The structure of the manual is as follows: - Module 0. It contains the activities to formally open the training course. It includes the opening program, introduction of participants, expectations from the participants, discussion of the training design, course objective and program, schedule and other administrative arrangements.

• Module 1. Describe the DRM concept & terms and history of disasters in Pakistan. It also covers the Pakistan’s humanitarian structure & coordination architecture and explain DRM cycle and its components

• Module 2. Covers the preparedness planning and formulation of DRM at District level. Also discusses the importance of contingency planning and process involved in developing a contingency plan.

• Module 3. Introduces the process of DRR, global & national commitments of Pakistan for DRR. The module also explains the prevention and mitigation framework and measures for various hazards, mainstreaming DRR in development process, public awareness in DRM and multi-hazard early warning and dissemination mechanisms.

• Module 4. Explain Pakistan response mechanism, process and step involve in evacuation and camp management and responsibilities of various departments. It describes UN’s response mechanism being followed in Pakistan. The module also covers disaster recovery and logistics management issues.

• Module 5. The module highlights the importance of inclusion/mainstreaming gender, age and disabilities into preparedness, response and recovery phase.

• Module 6. Discuss the importance of information management in emergencies and disasters. It also explains steps involve in information management, principles and standards for information management and information management cycle.

Teaching Methodologies

The following methodologies will be used for conduct of the course:

• Interactive lectures and presentations.

• Group discussion/group discussion.

• Games and exercises

• Roles Plays

• Videos