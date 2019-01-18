Three days anti-polio drive to start from 21st

Hafiz Muhammad Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: As many as 404 mobile teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to 2,57,000 children below five years of age from January 21 to 23. While briefing the District Anti-Polio Committee Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary said that the Health Department has made foolproof arrangements to administer anti-polio drops to all kids in the district and have called upon the teachers, ulema and members of civil society to extend their practical cooperation in making the campaign, a big success.

He further told the meeting that due to effective campaigns lunched by the health department in the province, not a single case of polio has been reported in the Punjab.