04 Nov 2019

Three-day anti-polio campaign starts in Balochistan

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 04 Nov 2019 View Original

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Three-day anti-polio campaign in thirteen districts of Balochistan will start today (Monday).

According to reports, more than 1.3 million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The three-day anti-polio campaign is being launched after seven new polio cases were reported in the province this year. Three cases were reported in Qila Abdullah, two in Jaffarabad and one each in Quetta and Harnai.

The districts in which the drive will be conducted include Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Sohbatpur, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Loralai, Daki, Harnai, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah.

At least 7,481 teams, including 4,547 mobile teams, 450 fixed sides and 444 transit teams, have been constituted to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

