Third polio case from same area reported in five months

By Ikram Junaidi

ISLAMABAD: Polio programme seems to be failing in wiping out the polio virus as a third case surfaced in Balochistan during the five months of this year.

As compared to 2017 at the same point in time, only two polio cases were reported from across the country which means that instead of a decrease, there appears 50 per cent increase in polio cases on a year-on-year basis, an official of the ministry of national health services told Dawn while requesting anonymity.

“Afghanistan has already reported nine cases of polio this year. Total cases in the world now stand at 12 and with that dream of getting travel restrictions lifted evaporates,” he said.

“On top of that, over 25 environment samples also tested positive which means virus is still circulating in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Loralai, and Dukki. Where are the claims of ending polio,” he said.

Third polio case for 2018 has been reported from Balochistan’s Duki district, which is the third consecutive case from the same district. The 18-month-old child, Usman had the onset of paralysis on May 18, and the virus was confirmed after his death. The district is a hub of mine workers and transporters.

The child didn’t receive any OPV drops in routine (routine zero dose) while only three doses were received in the campaigns (only one dose in the last six campaigns).

Head of Emergency Operation Centre Polio Dr Rana Safdar while talking to Dawn confirmed that the child was reported of having polio virus.

He said the father of the child is a driver and the virus belongs to Karachi. All three cases were reported from the same place so special campaigns will be started there as it is an isolated pocket, he said.

He claimed that hopefully the virus will be controlled and eradicated within this year.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2018