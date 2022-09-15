Thailand Donates Humanitarian Assistance to Pakistan

On 14 September 2022, H.E. Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, presided over the handover ceremony of cash donations for flood relief in Pakistan. In addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ donation of 7 million baht, donations were also made by Thai civil society organisations namely the Council for Humanitarian Networking of Sheikhul Islam Office, Al-Slam Institute of the Fatoni University, Thai – Pakistani Friendship Association, Muslim for Peace Foundation, White News Channel, Overseas Pakistanis Thai Association, Jai Ngam Foundation, and the Foundation of Islamic Centre of Thailand, with an amount totalling over 14 million baht. Mr. Yasir Hussain, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, received the donations on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

Thailand has been active in providing humanitarian assistance to support countries affected by disaster. In 2010, the Thai government and the Thai public made substantial flood relief donations to Pakistan. These donations are, likewise, aimed to alleviate the impacts of the recent devastating flood, which resulted in countless loss of lives and properties in Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan and the United Nations have jointly called for assistance from international partners and friendly countries, with a target of over 160 million USD (approximately 5,800 million baht) to help cope with hardship from the floods.

Thailand and Pakistan have enjoyed friendly and long-standing ties and the two countries just celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021. Thailand’s latest assistance reflects the close and cordial ties between the two countries as well as the enduring goodwill and friendship between our peoples.