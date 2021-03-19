TİKA Provides Sprayers to Pakistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 10 sprayers and 1000 liters of chemicals to Pakistan in order to support its fight against locust invasions.

The delivery ceremony held in the capital, Islamabad, was attended by Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan; İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkey’s Ambassador to Islamabad; Akhtar Nawaz, Chairperson of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA); Gökhan Umut, TİKA’s Islamabad Coordinator; and invitees.

In his statement, Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan, stated that locust invasions posed a significant threat to food security in Pakistan, and thanked Turkey for its support.

İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkey’s Ambassador to Islamabad, noted that 2020 was a difficult year for many countries and that Pakistan and other countries in the region also struggled to combat locust invasions in 2020. Yurdakul stressed that locust invasions were among the priority problems as they posed a threat to food security. He said that they were happy to be part of this fight.

The NDMA’s Chairperson Nawaz said that in Pakistan, many regions were fragile due to locust invasions. Nawaz thanked Turkey and TİKA for implementing this meaningful project when Pakistan needed it the most.

In order to support Pakistan’s fight against locust invasions, TİKA donated 10 sprayers and 1000 liters of chemicals to the NDMA and organized training sessions on the use of this equipment.