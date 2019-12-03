03 Dec 2019

TİKA Establishes an Ultrasound Unit in Pakistan

Report
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a state-of-the-art ultrasound unit in the largest hospital in Pakistan.

The unit, which was established in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in the city of Karachi, has 5 ultrasound machines with color imaging technology. The inauguration ceremony of the unit was attended by Kamil Kolabaş, Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, TİKA Karachi Coordinator İbrahim Katırcı, Chief Physician Dr. Seemin Jamali, and Head of the Radiology Unit Prof. Tarık Mahmud.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Kolabaş stated that this unit was a gift from the Republic of Turkey to Pakistani people, and said, “The Turkish people and government will continue to support Pakistan’s effort to improve their health services.”

Noting that the unit will serve free of charge, Katırcı said, “The purpose of this health service is not only to increase the capacity of the hospital, but also to save the patients who had to pay high fees for ultrasound imaging in private hospitals from the financial burden.”

Stating that the newly-established unit will increase the hospital’s current ultrasound capacity to 750 patients a day, Head of the Radiology Unit Prof. Tarık Mahmud thanked TİKA and the Republic of Turkey on behalf of the Pakistani people.

In 2018, TİKA built a Diagnosis Center that serves free of charge in a maternity hospital in Mithi, Sindh, where the newborn mortality rates were high.

