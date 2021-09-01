TİKA Established an Emergency Department in the Regional Hospital in Pakistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established an emergency department in Upper Dir Regional Hospital in Upper Dir, located in the north of Pakistan.

Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Deputy of the Pakistani Federal Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Pakistani Abroad, TİKA’s Islamabad Coordinator Gökhan Umut and regional officials attended the opening ceremony of the 20-bed Emergency Service Department, designed to be used by the people living in the region as well as the tourists coming to Kumrat Valley, which is the tourism center of the region.

In his speech, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Deputy of the Pakistani Federal Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Pakistanis Abroad, thanked Turkey and the Turkish people for establishing an Emergency Department in Upper Dir District Hospital. He also stated that the state-of-the-art emergency department has significantly increased the capacity of Upper Dir Regional Hospital, the largest hospital in the region, and emphasized that the hospital will provide better service to the public.

In his speech, TİKA’s Islamabad Coordinator Gökhan Umut thanked Sahibzada Sibghatullah, the Deputy of the Pakistani Federal Assembly and the Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Pakistani Abroad, and the Upper Dir Regional Hospital officials for their efforts during the completion of the project. Expressing that the hospital will provide better service to the people of the region thanks to the cooperation, Umut expressed his satisfaction.