TİKA Distributed Food Parcels to Those in Need in Pakistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 1000 Ramadan food parcels to those in need in the first phase of its Ramadan Programs in Pakistan.

The first phase of the Ramadan aid programs to be organized for low-income families was completed in the cities of Rawalpindi, Murree, and Mansehra in Pakistan. A total of 1000 Ramadan food parcels were distributed in three cities.

The delivery ceremony was attended by İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Islamabad; Municipality officials; and non-governmental organizations.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Yurdakul stated that Ramadan is the month of solidarity and abundance, and underlined the importance of TİKA’s assistance during Ramadan.

Aid parcels were delivered to 400 families in Rawalpindi and 300 families each in Murree and Mansehra as part of the Ramadan aid program organized in cooperation with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for families with members who are on a low income, have disabilities, or are victims of terrorism.

TİKA’s Ramadan Programs will continue with food deliveries, iftar dinners, and Eid preparations for orphans in the border regions of Afghanistan.