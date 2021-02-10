TİKA Built an ICU for Children with Thalassemia in Pakistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) opened the first intermediate care unit for children with blood disorders in Karachi, Pakistan.

The opening ceremony of the intermediate care unit built by TİKA in cooperation with the AMTF Blood Hospital was attended by Tolga Uçak, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey to Karachi; İbrahim Katırcı, TİKA’s Karachi Coordinator; Dr. Asım Kidvai, founder of the AMTF Blood Hospital; and invitees.

In his statement, Tolga Uçak, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey to Karachi, said that Turkey would support the socio-economic development journey of Pakistan, a sister country, through such projects.

TİKA’s Karachi Coordinator Katırcı stated that they aimed to improve the quality of life of children with blood disorders and reduce the financial burden on families with the healthcare unit they furnished.

The first intermediate care unit built for children with blood disorders in the country was equipped with modern medical equipment. The 10-bed unit will treat patients free of charge.

TİKA also built a modern operating room for the treatment of children with cleft lip or cleft palate in a hospital in Karachi on January 27. Furthermore, the Agency had previously built an ultrasound unit providing free treatment to 6000 patients a year in a hospital in Karachi.